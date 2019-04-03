The Umbrella Academy: Netflix's Superhero Series Renewed for Second Season

Netflix has renewed its superhero series "The Umbrella Academy" for a second season. The show, an adaptation of a comic book series of the same name from Dark Horse Comics, is about a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death and the threat of an impending apocalypse.Steve Blackman, best known for writing episodes of "Fargo" and "Altered Carbon", will return as the showrunner of "The Umbrella Academy", the streaming giant said in a statement.Actors Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin Min will reprise their respective roles in the show's sophomore run. The streaming giant said it will be roping in more actors in the coming days.Jeff F King, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba will also return as executive producers of the show alongside Blackman.The season two, to be produced by Universal Content Productions for Netflix, will soon start production in Toronto, Canada.