English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Umbrella Academy: Netflix's Superhero Series Renewed for Second Season
Netflix has renewed its superhero series "The Umbrella Academy" for a second season.
Image courtesy: The Umbrella Academy/ Twitter
Loading...
Netflix has renewed its superhero series "The Umbrella Academy" for a second season. The show, an adaptation of a comic book series of the same name from Dark Horse Comics, is about a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death and the threat of an impending apocalypse.
Steve Blackman, best known for writing episodes of "Fargo" and "Altered Carbon", will return as the showrunner of "The Umbrella Academy", the streaming giant said in a statement.
Actors Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin Min will reprise their respective roles in the show's sophomore run. The streaming giant said it will be roping in more actors in the coming days.
Jeff F King, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba will also return as executive producers of the show alongside Blackman.
The season two, to be produced by Universal Content Productions for Netflix, will soon start production in Toronto, Canada.
Steve Blackman, best known for writing episodes of "Fargo" and "Altered Carbon", will return as the showrunner of "The Umbrella Academy", the streaming giant said in a statement.
Actors Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin Min will reprise their respective roles in the show's sophomore run. The streaming giant said it will be roping in more actors in the coming days.
Jeff F King, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba will also return as executive producers of the show alongside Blackman.
The season two, to be produced by Universal Content Productions for Netflix, will soon start production in Toronto, Canada.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7 Case Renders Reveal Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Triple Camera and More
- Kalank Trailer: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan’s Film Appears a Tragic Love Story
- Kangana Ranaut Quits Anurag Basu's Film 'Imali', Says Have to Focus on Next Directorial Venture
- PUBG Addiction: Boy Commits Suicide in Hyderabad After Being Scolded For Playing PUBG During Boards
- Kerala Police Files Complaint Against Poster of Mohanlal’s Lucifer for Disrespecting Force
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results