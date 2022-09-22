'The Unsuccessful Kapoors': Maheep Kapoor Opens Up About Struggling Days of Family

Koffee With Karan season 7 has become the talk of the town ever since its inception. The twelfth and latest episode of the popular chat show was graced by the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Gauri Khan. While Gauri returned to the couch after 17 years, the episode marked Bhavana and Maheep’s debut on Koffee With Karan. The trio made the episode delightful for the audience with their humour, wit and candid talks.

Maheep Kapoor also won netizens’ hearts when she opened up about her husband Sanjay Kapoor’s struggling days in showbiz. Maheep said, “The people around me at times did make me feel like we were the unsuccessful wing of the Kapoor family.” In addition to this, she also opened up about their low phases and financial problems, on Koffee With Karan. In the episode, Maheep shared her family’s experience of living through an ordeal of eroding fame. She said, “There were times when Sanjay was sitting at home for years with no work. Money was tight. My kids (Shanaya and Jahan Kapoor) have grown up seeing that along with the glamour and glitz.”

She even claimed that being a part of a Bollywood family is not easy. Earlier, Sanjay Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor had featured on Maheep’s popular show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. In the reality show, Sanjay and Maheep talked about their relationship and revealed being on the verge of a split.

However, Maheep Kapoor was also all praises for Sanjay in FLBW. “I owed my daughter this amazing father, which he is. I owed it to myself and if I look back and if I broke… I would have regretted it all my life because, you know, when my kids walk into my home, my husband walks into my home, and this is their sanctuary. They need to feel peace and I feel Sanjay gives that to me also,” she said.

