The Voice India 3 Contestant Sudhir Yaduvanshi Slams Reality Shows, Calls Them 'Half Real’

Indian audience has always been intrigued by reality shows – whether singing, dancing, or adventure-based. After Indian Idol 12 embroiled in a series of controversies, it seems the very concept of the reality shows is being scrutinized, and that too by the people from the industry. Recently, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, ex-contestant on The Voice season 3, revealed some secrets about the reality shows and called them “half-real”.

Shedding light on how real the reality shows are, Sudhir mentioned that he has been a part of 2-3 such shows and knows a great deal about them. “It's all a TRP game. Not everything you see is true. It's true for some contestants. Many contestants who genuinely belong to low and middle-income families work really hard to reach that position, but many times they are overshadowed by people who aren't what they say they are,” the singer revealed to SpotboyE.

Sudhir added that the stories of the contestant are often cooked up to gain the empathy of the audience. They are not always authentic and are often fabricated.

Furthermore, he mentioned that even he was once asked to change his story on one of the reality shows, which he denied. He continued saying that all this is done to gain TRPs and hold audiences’ attention and loyalty for the show.

When asked if he would like to be a part of any reality show in the future, the singer said that he no longer wishes to be in them. He is trying his best to make better music. He has recently released his song Mangda Main Mannat.

Sudhir is an independent artist who has given numerous jingles for many popular brands. He was also among the top 100 contestants in singing-reality shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Rockstar and Dil Hai Hindustani.

