'The Voice' Season 20 To Premiere On March 1

Los Angeles: Popular singing reality show “The Voice” will be returning to NBC with its 20th season on March 1. The upcoming season of the four-time Emmy-winning musical competition series will see singer Nick Jonas returning as the coach along with Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton. According to Deadline, this season’s battle advisors will be Grammy-winning artist Luis Fonsi (Team Kelly), Emmy-and Golden Globe Award-winning actor and musician Darren Criss (Team Nick), Grammy-winning R&B singer Brandy (Team Legend), and Grammy-winning country music duo Dan + Shay (Team Shelton).

Carson Daly will return as the host. “The Voice” is created by John de Mol. He also serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher. The show is presented by MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted Television and ITV Studios.