The Wait Is Over! Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 To Begin on This Date, Channel

The Marathi Version of the popular yet equally controversial show Bigg Boss is back. People were eagerly waiting for this show for a long time and now the wait is finally over. It is finally coming back to the audience.

The third season of Bigg Boss Marathi was a huge hit and ever since it ended, the audience was eagerly waiting for the fourth season. A few days ago, the promo of this show was released recently, and now the date of this show has been officially announced.

Recently, Colours TV Marathi announced the show on their official Instagram handle. This time, the show will have its own spark and style. Bigg Boss Marathi season four is all set to premiere on October 2, 2022, at 7:00 PM.

Top showsha video

On their official Instagram handle, Colours Marathi wrote, “This game of 100 days, sometimes passes, sometimes fails. But according to Mahesh Sir, this year don’t forget to watch “All is well Bigg Boss Marathi Grand Premiere on 2 October at 7 pm, Mon-Fri 10 pm, Sat-Sun 9:30 pm only on Colours Marathi!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colors Marathi (@colorsmarathi)

The show will be hosted by legendary actor Mahesh Majrekar and this season will add new twists to the programme. Bigg Boss Marathi will also get a new tagline, “All is Well.” The reality show will be aired at 10 PM as opposed to its usual time of 9:30 PM. However, the Sunday and Saturday weekend special episodes will air at 9:30 PM.

And this news has doubled the enthusiasm of the viewers. Seeing the post, fans started commenting. One of them commented, “Excited”, while another wrote, “Keep Going”. Many others shared hearts and fire emojis in the comment box.

However, many popular names from the Marathi TV industry have been circulating and rumours about their participation are being heard. The announcement of the contestants is not yet made but it can be expected any day.

Earlier, reports suggested that Mulgi Zali Ho fame Kiran Mane has been approached for the show. Marathi industry celeb couple Aniket Vishwasrao and Sneha Chavan are also likely to participate in the upcoming season. Tujhyat Jeev Rangla fame Hardeek Joshi aka Rana Da might also be seen in this season.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here