The Warrior: Ram Pothineni On Why He Said Yes To The Role

Ram Pothineni, on the special screening of The Warrior, on Sunday, revealed that he had rejected films based on cop drama a few times, but this script was special. He had got emotionally connected with the film.

Talking about the same, Ram said, “I wanted to play a cop role for quite some time now and also read a couple of scripts and everything felt the same to me. I was like, this is not doable and thought maybe it is not the right time to do a cop role. I decided not to do any cop role and that’s when Lingusamy came down to Hyderabad and narrated the character.”

Ram added that he had said yes to the film immediately after the narration. “He narrated the script and I loved it. I told him that I was in a phase where I didn’t want to do a cop role because all the scripts I had heard, technically, were the same but I loved the soul of this film (The Warrior),” he added.

Ram even recalled how excited he was after the narration session.

Meanwhile, Ram had suffered a major injury while working out in a gym. This incident happened when he was shooting for The Warrior. The injury made him take a long 5-month break from work. He also spoke about how reading the messages from his fans on Twitter, motivated him to be back on the sets to complete the movie.

Along with Ram, Kriti Shetty will also be seen in the film and Aadi Pinishetti will be portrayed as an antagonist. It has been helmed by Lingusamy. The film is slated to hit the theatres on June 14 in Tamil and Telugu languages.

