The Warriorr Twitter Review: N Lingusamy and Ram Pothineni Deliver a Mass Entertainer

Ram Pothineni starrer The Warriorr was released today in theatres worldwide, and it’s getting a good response. Fans of the actor are ecstatic about the N Lingusamy directed cop drama. Ram Pothineni makes his debut in a Tamil feature film with this movie. Krithi Shetty is playing the female lead.

The Warriorr has been one of the year’s most anticipated movies, and with the film’s release today, social media is buzzing with accolades for Ram’s performance. Many viewers praised the movie on Twitter calling it a mass entertainer. The film is getting positive reviews from the audiences as well as the critics.

One user said, “The Warriorr One Word Review: Mass Entertaining.” Another user wrote, “The Warrior 1st Half Good, Ram Acting Fire, Aadhi Living in His role and Heroine Krithi Shetty Doing well.”

#TheWarriorr 1st Half Good 👍 Ram Acting 🔥 , Aadhi Living in His role and Heroine Krithi shetty Doing well 😍 , BGM 👎 — POWER Talkies (@PowerTalkies1) July 14, 2022

“One of the best Mass films in recent times! Energetic Ram Potthineni and Aadhi give Powerhouse performances. Superb Direction by Lingusamy. Fantastic music by Devi Sri Prasad with Mind-blowing BGM. Good act by Krithi Shetty,” praised a third viewer.

Ram Pothineni, who plays an IPS officer Satya, looked stunning as a cop and delivered one of his greatest performances to date. In the film, Nadhiya plays Satya’s mother. Krithi Shetty has given a good performance as Mahalakshmi, a radio jockey.

Guru, the film’s ferocious villain, is played by Aadhi Pinisetty, who has created a reputation for himself as a bankable actor in the Tamil and Telugu industries. The sequences between Satya and Guru have turned out good and look great on film, especially with the background soundtrack.

Akshara Gowda, Bharathiraja, Chirag Jani, Redin Kingsley, Brahmaji, Jayaprakash, Divya Sripada, Naga Mahesh, Ramachandran Durairaj and Master Raghavan play key roles in the movie.

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad, cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev and editor Navin Nooli have done a good job to deliver an entertaining action drama. Srinivasa Chitturi has bankrolled the film under the banner of Srinivasa Silver Screen.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.