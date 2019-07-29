The Wasp is in Delhi: Fans Express Excitement As Hollywood Star Evangeline Lilly Visits Humayun's Tomb

Hollywood actress Evangeline Lilly, who is best known for playing the Wasp in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is in India and is currently enjoying her stay in Delhi.

Lilly has already visited the Humayun's Tomb, Agrasen ki Baoli and other locales, as is evident from a number of posts on her Instagram. The actress, who is popular for portraying the role of Wasp in films like Ant-Man and the Wasp and Avengers: Endgame, took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared a string of photographs of her touring the city.

In the first image, Lilly is as at the Agrasen ki Baoli. She is seen sitting on the flight of stairs leading down into the step well and captioned it: "Who are you solitary woman? Delhi, New Delhi."

The 39-year-old actress also shared a boomerang video of herself on her Instagram stories and captioned it: "#Fluffitup. Night out in Delhi".

Lilly is also known for her roles as Connie James in The Hurt Locker, Bailey Tallet in Real Steel, Tauriel in The Hobbit film series.

