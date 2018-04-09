English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Watchmen Was Ahead of Its Time: Jeffrey Dean Morgan
The 51-year-old actor played Edward Blake aka The Comedian in The Watchmen in 2009. The film received a polarised reaction from both audiences and critics, Morgan says he is extremely proud of it.
Image: AP
Los Angeles: Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan says the film The Watchmen was ahead of its time and that he loved being a part of it.
The 51-year-old actor played Edward Blake aka The Comedian in The Watchmen in 2009. The film received a polarised reaction from both audiences and critics, Morgan says he is extremely proud of it, reports variety.com.
"I'm very proud of that movie. People are still finding it and watching it and I think it will have fans forever. I think it was ahead of its time. I don't know what else to say, other than I'm extremely proud of it," Morgan said.
"Not long ago, I caught the second half of the film, just flipping channels, and loved it. It was great," he added.
The film is a dark satirical take on the superhero genre. It is set in an alternate history in the year of 1985 at the height of the Cold War.
A group of retired American superheroes investigate the murder of one of their own before uncovering an elaborate and deadly conspiracy, while their moral limitations are challenged by the complex nature of the circumstances.
Morgan starred alongside Malin Akerman, Billy Crudup, Matthew Goode, Carla Gugino, Jackie Earle Haley and Patrick Wilson in the film.
