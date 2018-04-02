English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Weeknd Almost Donated His Own Kidney To Selena Gomez
The "Can't feel my face" hitmaker proved he was serious with his words by researching the process and getting tested, but in the end "he wasn't a match".
Selena Gomez with The Weeknd (Image Courtesy: Reuters)
Singer The Weeknd was reportedly willing to donate his kidney to singer Selena Gomez when she needed a transplant last year.
His surprise EP "My dear melancholy" is believed to contain subtle shades of his former girlfriend, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"When Selena found out that she definitely needed the kidney transplant she was freaked out at first, and scared," a source close to The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, told entertainment portal HollywoodLife.
"Abel was totally there for Selena though and he immediately told her that if he is a match he would totally be willing to donate one of his kidneys. And, he meant it, because he did really love Selena and was willing to do anything for her," added the source.
The "Can't feel my face" hitmaker proved he was serious with his words by researching the process and getting tested, but in the end "he wasn't a match".
Eventually Gomez found a match in her close friend Francia Raisa, who ultimately donated her kidney.
Also Watch
His surprise EP "My dear melancholy" is believed to contain subtle shades of his former girlfriend, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"When Selena found out that she definitely needed the kidney transplant she was freaked out at first, and scared," a source close to The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, told entertainment portal HollywoodLife.
"Abel was totally there for Selena though and he immediately told her that if he is a match he would totally be willing to donate one of his kidneys. And, he meant it, because he did really love Selena and was willing to do anything for her," added the source.
The "Can't feel my face" hitmaker proved he was serious with his words by researching the process and getting tested, but in the end "he wasn't a match".
Eventually Gomez found a match in her close friend Francia Raisa, who ultimately donated her kidney.
Also Watch
-
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
Friday 30 March , 2018 Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Harvard Students Use Rihanna Song As Protest Anthem; See The Video
- Deepika Padukone in a Black Outfit is What Dreams are Made of; See Pics
- Let Them Show Our Drama Serials and Films First, Says Pakistani Actor Mehwish Hayat
- Twitter Can't Contain its Excitement as Deepika-Ranveer Wedding Rumours Take Flight
- Defunct Chinese Space Laboratory Plunges Back to Earth over Pacific