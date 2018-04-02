GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
The Weeknd Almost Donated His Own Kidney To Selena Gomez

The "Can't feel my face" hitmaker proved he was serious with his words by researching the process and getting tested, but in the end "he wasn't a match".

IANS

Updated:April 2, 2018, 2:52 PM IST
Selena Gomez with The Weeknd (Image Courtesy: Reuters)
Singer The Weeknd was reportedly willing to donate his kidney to singer Selena Gomez when she needed a transplant last year.

His surprise EP "My dear melancholy" is believed to contain subtle shades of his former girlfriend, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"When Selena found out that she definitely needed the kidney transplant she was freaked out at first, and scared," a source close to The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, told entertainment portal HollywoodLife.

"Abel was totally there for Selena though and he immediately told her that if he is a match he would totally be willing to donate one of his kidneys. And, he meant it, because he did really love Selena and was willing to do anything for her," added the source.

The "Can't feel my face" hitmaker proved he was serious with his words by researching the process and getting tested, but in the end "he wasn't a match".

Eventually Gomez found a match in her close friend Francia Raisa, who ultimately donated her kidney.

