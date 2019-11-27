Take the pledge to vote

The Weeknd Drops New Single 'Heartless', About a Man Who is Searching for Fixes

Earlier this year, the Weeknd teamed with SZA and Travis Scott for 'Power Is Power', their contribution to the Game of Thrones-inspired 'For the Thrones' album.

Trending Desk

November 27, 2019
The Weeknd Drops New Single 'Heartless', About a Man Who is Searching for Fixes
The Weeknd has dropped a new single, Heartless. The song is his first new single release since last year. Back in March 2018, he had released his extended play 'My Dear Melancholy'. This new composition is about a man who is "tryna find the one that can fix me" and who is "tryna be a better man".

This man openly accepts that he has been using drugs and women for sex, yet he sounds ashamed of his deeds and understands that it's wrong, yet cannot seem to stop. “All this money and this pain's got me heartless... Said I'm heartless, tryin' to be a better man, but I'm heartless."

In a cryptic message, before the release of the song, The Weeknd teased his new music to his fans by tweeting, "TONIGHT WE START A BRAIN MELTING PSYCHOTIC CHAPTER LET’S GOOOO."

The Weeknd will be next seen playing a small part in the upcoming Adam Sandler-starring film 'Uncut Gems.' The movie is scheduled to hit US theatres on December 13. The singer will make his acting debut in the film.

