The Weeknd Drops New Single 'Heartless', About a Man Who is Searching for Fixes
Earlier this year, the Weeknd teamed with SZA and Travis Scott for 'Power Is Power', their contribution to the Game of Thrones-inspired 'For the Thrones' album.
Image: Reuters
The Weeknd has dropped a new single, Heartless. The song is his first new single release since last year. Back in March 2018, he had released his extended play 'My Dear Melancholy'. This new composition is about a man who is "tryna find the one that can fix me" and who is "tryna be a better man".
This man openly accepts that he has been using drugs and women for sex, yet he sounds ashamed of his deeds and understands that it's wrong, yet cannot seem to stop. “All this money and this pain's got me heartless... Said I'm heartless, tryin' to be a better man, but I'm heartless."
In a cryptic message, before the release of the song, The Weeknd teased his new music to his fans by tweeting, "TONIGHT WE START A BRAIN MELTING PSYCHOTIC CHAPTER LET’S GOOOO."
TONIGHT WE START A BRAIN MELTING PSYCHOTIC CHAPTER LET’S GOOOO pic.twitter.com/khg7QSY02V— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 26, 2019
The Weeknd will be next seen playing a small part in the upcoming Adam Sandler-starring film 'Uncut Gems.' The movie is scheduled to hit US theatres on December 13. The singer will make his acting debut in the film.
Earlier this year, the Weeknd teamed with SZA and Travis Scott for 'Power Is Power', their contribution to the Game of Thrones-inspired 'For the Thrones' album.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Wholesome Dad Having a Meltdown After 'Losing' Daughter's Pet Hamster is Too Pure
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Plants a Kiss On Shehnaz Gill's Forehead
- If Last Minute Drama Hadn't Happened, Modi Biopic Would Have Reached More People: Vivek Oberoi
- Emilia Clarke Did Lot of Drinking with Emma Thompson on Last Christmas Set
- Tata Motors' Upcoming 7-Seater Harrier Based SUV to be Called Gravitas