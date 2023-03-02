The Weeknd Faces Backlash For His Reaction To Claims of The Idol Turning Toxic, Fans Say 'This Was Bad Idea'

Musician The Weeknd has taken a dig at Rolling Stone after the publication shared a report disclosing alleged toxicity and creative clashes on the sets of his upcoming series The Idol. The HBO series that marks the acting debut of The Hills hit-maker embroiled in a controversy after Rolling Stone suggested that a drastic plot change occurred after Sam Levinson replaced the former director Amy Semietz. While HBO has already released a statement defending the upcoming show, The Weeknd also mocked the publication by sharing unseen footage from The Idol.

The clip was shared alongside a sarcastic caption that read, “Rolling Stone did we upset you?” What garnered the fans’ attention is that The Weeknd can also be seen poking fun at them in the scene. The Weeknd as a self-help guru Tedros can be seen seated beside Lily-Rose Depp’s Jocelyn when their manager seemingly asks the pop star to appear on their cover. “Rolling Stone, aren’t they a little irrelevant?” says The Weeknd. Meanwhile, Lily adds, “I don’t know, I think it’s maybe past its prime.” The duo then sits to decide who has got more followers than Lily’s character. The unseen footage was shared on Wednesday, March 2 via social media.

Take a look at it here:

Soon after the video was shared, scores of netizens took to the comments section to criticise The Weekend’s comeback. One of the social media suser commented," This was bad idea," another added, " dont do it weeknd, shut up!!" A third fan commented, " Overcompensating much?" Another fan added," WHY WOULD YOU DO THIS TO US."

In their previous report, the music publication alleged that 13 anonymous members from the cast of the show alleged that The Idol features disturbing sexual and physically violent scenes between the lead characters. “It was like any r**e fantasy that any toxic man would have in the show’ and then the woman comes back for more because it makes her music better," reportedly said one of the crew members.

Seemingly, the creative vision was changed in April when Sam Levinson donned the hat of a director. The HBO series features Lily-Rose Depp as a rising pop star who suffers a massive breakdown leading to the cancellation of her tour. On her quest to reclaim herself as the sexiest pop idol in America, she indulges in a complicated relationship with The Weeknd’s self-help guru. A report by People suggests that the music publication had no clue about the unseen footage before it was shared on social media. The Idol aims to premiere this year, however, the release date is not confirmed as of yet.

