The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber Not Happy with Grammy Nominations, Here's Why

The Grammy Awards nominations announced recently saw Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Justin Beiber and BTS hit it big but not everyone is happy with the nominations. Blinding Lights singer The Weeknd lashed out at the Grammys for being “corrupt”. In a tweet, the artist said, “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…”

The singer did not receive a single nomination despite six songs from his album After Hours making it on the Billboard Global 200 list. He also recently hit it big at the American Music Awards (AMAs).

Rapper Nicki Minaj was not content with The Recording Academy either, but for a different reason. Nicki had to comment after Bon Iver bagged a nomination for his collaboration with Taylor Swift on Exile under the Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance category.

She brought up a past episode of alleged discrimination when Nicki was not given the best new artist award in 2012 and the folk group Bon Iver won the award. In a tweet, the singer, who is yet to receive a Grammy, said that although she had seven songs simultaneously charting on the Billboard and had the biggest first week when compared with other female rappers in the last decade, the Grammy was given to “the white man”.

Her tweet read, “Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade- went on to inspire a generation. They gave it to the white man Bon Iver. #pinkfriday”.

Lastly, Justin Beiber who got four nominations this year pointed out how his album ‘Changes’ has been listed under pop music when it is R&B record. In an Instagram post, the singer made it clear that he was grateful to the nominations and respected Grammys as he went on to say that “Changes was and is an R&B album”.

Songs and albums released between Sept. 1, 2019 and Aug. 31, 2020 were eligible for nominations this year. Winners will be announced at the live show on Jan. 31.