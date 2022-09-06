The Weeknd Walks Off Stage Mid-Concert After 'Losing' Voice, Posts Apology: 'I'm Devastated'

The Weeknd abruptly put an end to one of his latest concerts in Los Angeles that took place on Saturday night. According to Entertainment Weekly, the musician was in the middle of performing ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ when he decided to walk off the stage owing to vocal issues. After his exit from the stage, another song was played briefly and when light ignited the stage of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, The Weeknd returned to deliver his brief apology.

He opened up about his vocal issues and also promised the concert attendees a refund. One of the concertgoers also recorded his apology and shared it online via Twitter. Reportedly, the Star Boy-hitmaker said that he did not want to stop the show, however, he is unable to deliver his performance due to vocal issues. “This is killing me. I don’t want to stop the show, but I can’t give you the concert that I want to give you right now,” he said.

The Weeknd assured that all the concertgoers will get their money back and further promised that he will do a show for them once again. “I’m going to make sure everybody’s good, get your money back, and I’ll do a show real soon for you guys, but I wanted to come out and personally apologize and not tweet it or Instagram it. I wanted you guys to know that I can’t give you what I want to give you. I apologize. I’m so sorry. I love you guys so much,” he said while concluding his apology.

.@theweeknd just canceled his la show like 2 songs in from the stage at sofi stadium pic.twitter.com/0auaraL6tW — David Viramontes (@davidviramontes) September 4, 2022

After the apology, The Weeknd also took to Twitter to release a statement about the LA concert. The musician revealed that his voice went from the get-go during his first performance and his heart dropped at that moment. He wrote, “My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated. Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”

The concert was a part of his ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour which has been postponed twice before owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The next scheduled date of a concert from the tour is September 22 which will take place in Toronto.

