The Weeknd's Photo from His First-ever Concert Goes Viral After Memorable Super Bowl Halftime Show

On July 24, 2011, Abel Tesfaye had performed live as The Weeknd for the first time. 10 years later, the Canadian pop star headlined solo at one of the biggest entertainment events in the United States-- Super Bowl Halftime show.

As he delivered a memorable performance Tampa, Florida, fans dug out an old picture of the pop star from his debut show, which took place at The Mod Club in Toronto, Canada. Fans are emotional and extremely proud about the fact that the Weeknd has come so far in his musical career.

Congratulations on all your success and here’s to much more to come #SuperBowlWeeknd First ever live Super Bowl LVperformance #PepsiHalftimeMod Club (2011) Show (2021) pic.twitter.com/C5VRoYVJL4— The Weeknd's Fits (@AbelsOutfits) February 8, 2021

.@theweeknd made an amazing transition from his beginning to his success now. The symbolism in this is so fucking beautiful. We're so proud. 💪🏿❌⭕#XOTWOD #SuperbowlWeeknd pic.twitter.com/dCBKia4jzw— ً (@weekndlustt) February 8, 2021

The Weeknd began his show on Sunday with his chartbuster song 'Starboy'. Shortly afterwards, viewers got a glimpse of The Weeknd with a group of dancers whose faces were wrapped in bandages. Dressed in a red blazer covered in sequins, black pants and black-and-white wingtip shoes, The Weeknd impressed the crowd with his infectious energy.

After performing hits including 'Can't Feel My Face', 'Earned It' and 'Save Your Tears,' The Weeknd concluded the 13-minute show with his smash single 'Blinding Lights,' a song that references “Sin City,” a nickname for Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old poet who wowed viewers of President Joe Biden’s inauguration last month, delivered a pre-recorded poem about three pandemic heroes - a teacher, an intensive care nurse and a Marine veteran.

“Let us walk with these warriors, charge on with these champions,” she said. “While we honor them today, it is they who every day honor us.”