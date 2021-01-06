The White Tiger First Reviews: Critics are Super Impressed, Declare Adarsh Gourav 'Star'

The first reviews for Ramin Bahrani’s The White Tiger are out. Starring Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra, and Rajkummar Rao among others, The White Tiger, based on the adaptation of the Aravind Adiga novel, is the story of a driver who takes an unusual path after he is wrongly framed for an accident.

Reviewers are so far impressed by Bahrani's retelling of Adiga’s Booker-winning novel about aspiration in modern India. The White Tiger starts streaming on Netflix from January 22.

In a praise-worthy review, Owen Gleiberman of Variety says, "The White Tiger is a tale of beating the steepest odds, and for much of the film Ramin Bahrani is in full, boisterous command as a storyteller. He captures how society is embodied in its smallest interactions: the way a rival driver Balram must first defeat is made vulnerable by having to hide his Muslim faith; or the parasitical cynicism of the servants Balram shares living quarters within a parking garage; or the cutthroat elitism of the Stork and his family."

Drawing a parallel between Oscar-winning film Parasite and The White Tiger, David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter writes, "the movie taps into the same simmering rage of the have-nots, shafted out of an unyielding system in a perilously unbalanced world. It could almost be considered the anti-Slumdog Millionaire.”

Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian rated the movie 4 stars out of 5 and called it "an absorbing tale of feline ambition." The Entertainment Weekly's Leah Greenblatt says that The White Tiger brings exhilarating big-screen storytelling to Netflix. Praising Adarsh Gourav's performance, Leah adds, "The movie has the indelible presence of Gourav, a largely unknown actor whose soulful combination of sheer will and vulnerability should, in a just world, win him the kind of accolades that helped make Slumdog Millionaire's Dev Patel a star."