The White Tiger to Black Widow, 6 Movies and Web Series We're Looking Forward to in 2021

The coronavirus pandemic led to a delay in production of a number of shows and movies, whose release dates spilled over to 2021. Fan favourite shows like Stranger Things, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Lucifer, The Handmaid's Tale and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel have all been impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak. Hopefully things will look up in 2021. Here are the movies and shows that were are eagerly waiting for this year.

The White Tiger

The second trailer of The White Tiger has a unique intensity to it, which forces us to take notice of Adarsh Gourav’s talent. But it’s not just the edgy cuts and fast-paced narrative set-up. There’s a definite undertone of being wronged and standing tall against adversaries kind of vibe, so typical of Aravind Adiga’s stories. Even the presence of stars like Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao couldn’t snatch the focus away from a poor man’s plight and his unusual ways of dealing with it. Seems like one hell of a film. - Rohit Vats

Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan brings to Hindi cinema one of the most anticipated remakes from Hollywood-- Forrest Gump-- in Laal Singh Chaddha. Not only is the original hailed as one of the most poignant stories of the modern times, Tom Hanks pulls off the character of a lifetime in it. Will Aamir be able to match up to him? Will he be able to do it better? Everything will be answered when Laal Singh Chaddha hits the screens in December 2021. - Devasheesh Pandey

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

One of the best things about 2021 is that Marvel will finally release the content that was delayed due to the pandemic. This includes a few high-profile series including TFATWS, Wanda-Vision and Loki which will finally do justice to MCU's underrated superheroes. Why I'm looking forward to The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, specifically, is because of the real-life chemistry of Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan and how it will translate into their characters who are frenemies. It will also be interesting to see Sam Wilson taking over as the new Captain America and how Bucky Barnes will cope with Steve Rogers' loss. Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie are also very talented actors who put in a lot of effort into their characters. They have also had really low screen-time in the MCU movies, which the series ought to make up for. – Antara Kashyap

Black Widow

Avengers: Endgame did give a satisfying closure but it also left a void for fans craving for more. And thanks to 2020 it has been that way since. The only hope to fill that blank is Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow. Being the film that will kick off the next phase of the MCU, there are a lot of surprises in store for sure. It will not only explore the assassin-spy's ambiguous past but will further introduce new supervillains and superheroes that will take the franchise forward. We have already seen Natasha Romanoff going undercover and smacking some hard heads, but with a whole movie dedicated to her, I'm expecting a cinematic experience (in theaters) that'll set a new benchmark for the sci-fi genre, something the Marvel movies are known for. Also, we might see some cameos, fingers crossed. – Vaishali Jain

Money Heist Season 5

After getting away with robbing the Royal Mint of Spain, Professor and his team with some new members – Palermo, Helsinki, Bogota and Julia’s next target is the Bank of Spain. The robbery planned by Professor with the help of Palmero to save Rio (old member of the team), who got caught when he tried to contact Tokyo (Rios’ lady love and also an old member of the team). A pregnant inspector Alicia, who was in charge of the case, gets turned in by her bosses to the media for torturing Rio while he was in prison. She then takes the matter in her hand and finally finds Professor’s operating and hide out place. The Part 3 ends with Alicia and Professor’s face-off. I am eagerly waiting for the next season after season 4 ended on such a dramatic cliffhanger. – Nilofar Shaikh

Death on the Nile

After impressing us with Murder on the Orient Express, Kenneth Branagh is back as Hercule Poirot in another Agatha Christie murder mystery, Death on the Nile. I am a sucker for period dramas, especially from the 20s and 30s, and absolutely love detective thrillers. But more than anything I am excited about the stellar star cast. We have Wonder Woman Gal Gadot, Game of Thrones’ Rose Leslie, Call Me by Your Name star Armie Hammer, and our very own Ali Fazal. Of course leading them all is Kenneth Branagh himself, as actor, director and producer. The film was supposed to release in 2020, but has now been pushed to September 2021. – Bohni Bandyopadhyay