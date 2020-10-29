The White Tiger Trailer: Adarsh Gourav Steals the Scene in Rajkummar Rao-Priyanka Chopra Starrer

Aravind Adiga's award-winning novel The White Tiger has been adapted into a film starring Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. But it is actor Adarsh Gourav who seems to be stealing the scene. The trailer of the Netflix film focuses on Balram Halwai's (Adarsh Gourav) rise from a poor villager to a successful entrepreneur in modern India.

Employed as a driver for Ashok (Rajkummar Rao) and Pinky (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), who have just returned from America, Balram thinks he is predestined to be a servant all his life. But after a night of betrayal, he realizes that good man and rich man are not necessarily the same things. He decides to take his life into his own hands and remake his destiny.

Priyanka Chopra shared the trailer of the film, writing, "Presenting the first look trailer of #TheWhiteTiger. You believe your destiny is what was bred in you... till you find a way to break free. I'm so proud to be part of this project. From writer-director Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger is an adaptation of The New York Times Bestseller & the 2008 Man Booker Prize Winning novel by Aravind Adiga."

Ramin Bahrani wrote the adaptation and has directed it. The film will be on limited release in UK and US cinemas in January, before it hits Netflix on January 22, 2021.