The White Tiger Trailer Drops, Priyanka Chopra's Father-in-Law Kevin Jonas Excited About Her Movie

The trailer of the highly anticipated film adaptation of The White Tiger, starring Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav, has released. Priyanka and Rajkummar play a rich married couple who have relocated to India and have are getting used to the class divide here. Adarsh is seen in the role of their driver who uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and control his own fate.

Fans of Priyanka Chopra are excited about the upcoming film and have been gushing over the trailer online. Her family members are excited too, including husband Nick Jonas' father Kevin Jonas. When Priyanka shared the trailer on Instagram, Kevin Jonas commented, "So excited to see this movie. Proud of my daughter-in-law."

Priyanka's Isn't It Romantic co-stars Adam Devine and Rebel Wilson also took to the comments section and showed their excitement for the movie. "Whoa. This looks great Pri!" Adam said. "This looks awesome!!" Rebel added.

The White Tiger is director Ramin Bahrani's adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning debut novel of the same name. The film revolves around the ugly class discrimination in India. The film will release on January 22 on Netflix.