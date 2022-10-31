The Witcher Renewed For Season 4, Liam Hemsworth To Replace Henry Cavill

The Netflix series The Witcher has been renewed for Season 4. However, it comes along with a bit of sad news as Henry Cavill won’t be returning next season. The Man of Steel actor will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia in the fantasy drama series. The news comes ahead of the Witcher’s third season, which will premiere in the summer of 2023. In addition, The Witcher: Blood Origin, a four-part prequel series, will be released on December 25, 2022.

Henry Cavill, who recently announced his return to the role of Superman, played Geralt of Rivia in the first three seasons of the show. Cavill reportedly decided to leave after his contract with The Witcher expired. The filming overseas reportedly has a demanding production schedule, which could be difficult for Cavill, who already has other film and TV projects lined up, including the recently announced The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare and the next Superman film.

Henry Cavill posted on Instagram to break the news to his fans. He wrote, “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4”. The actor added, “In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

The Witcher follows three people whose stories intertwine in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witches, gnomes, and monsters fight for survival and thrive, and where good and evil are not easily distinguished. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is the series’ showrunner. Executive producers include Tomek Baginski, Sean Daniel, Steve Gaub, Jason F Brown, Mike Ostrowski, and Jarosaw Sawko.

