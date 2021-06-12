The Witcher Season 2 Teaser Gives Brief View of Freya Allan's Journey, No Sight of Henry Cavill Yet

Fans of Netflix’s fantasy adventure series The Witcher have been waited for the second season with bated breath. The first season was released in December 2019. Teasing viewers further, the streaming platform released an incredibly brief first teaser of The Witcher season 2, featuring snapshots from Ciri’s (Freya Allan) journey.

The content is part of Netflix’s Geeked Week promotion. Viewers hoping for a glimpse of The Witcher Henry Cavill will have to wait longer. It is unclear if more footage of individual characters will be released.

The company also announced an event called WitcherCon for July 9, and it seems that a full trailer will be revealed then. The event covers the Netflix series as well as the video game franchise — both based on books by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski — and will air on Twitch and YouTube.

The Witcher season two has eight episodes that are expected to air sometime in late 2021. Stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg) and Allan all return along with several new cast members, including Kristofer Hivju (who played Tormund Giantsbane on Game of Thrones) as Nivellen.

Filming on the series was interrupted by the pandemic, and wrapped up only about 10 weeks ago.

