The World Is Katy Perry’s Runway As She Poses On a Toilet Seat

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry just knows how to utilise even the most unconventional photo-op as the diva turned a restroom stall into her private runway. In a picture she posted on Instagram on April 5, the pop icon shines bright in a black leather dress by Alexander McQueen. It was a classic piece but with an added edge — featuring white topstitching that accentuated the corset bodice.

Katy complemented her edgy look with chain-linked jewellery pieces, a thick belt and strappy sandal heels by Giuseppe Zanotti. The singer looked nothing less than a vision, but what stole the show was where she chose to model the look.

Her caption read, “You know I love a fashun bathroom mome. Turned the #AmericanIdol bathroom into my own runway. Don’t be a pooper, and tune in to the 2nd part of solos + celeb duets tonight."

In February this year, Katy’s stylist, Tatiana Waterford, spilled some details about the global star’s style in the show to E! News. She said that the fashion statement of the star in American Idol is simply fun, which allows Tatiana to go crazy and create incredible custom looks for the singer.

Without any doubt, Katy just knows how to make heads turn wherever she goes. The American Idol judge knows how to be the centre of attention and slay everyone with her style. Her fun and vibrant fashion choices have always garnered much attention and continues to do so. Her graceful and chic pregnancy style, when she was expecting her first child with her fiancé and actor Orlando Bloom, made everyone around the globe fawn over her.

The 36-year-old welcomed her first child — Daisy Dove — in August 2020 and has been a hands-on mom ever since. Along with encouraging and nurturing upcoming singers on the latest season of American Idol, Katy is also enjoying her new role as mom.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here