1-min read

The World Isn’t As Simple As A Straight White Guy, Says Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland

Speaking to the Sunday Times, the Spider-Man: Far from Home star told that he would "of course" be on board with his character identifying as gay in future Spider-Man films.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 4, 2019, 12:57 PM IST
The World Isn’t As Simple As A Straight White Guy, Says Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland
A still from Spider-Man: Far From Home.
Spider-Man Tom Holland, it seems is all in favour of making the Marvel Cinematic Universe a bit more inclusive and a bit more diverse as well. Speaking to the Sunday Times, the Spider-Man: Far from Home star told that he would "of course" be on board with his character identifying as gay in future Spider-Man films.

Tom said, "I can’t talk about the future of the character because honestly I don’t know and it’s out of my hands," adding, "But I do know a lot about the future of Marvel, and they are going to be representing lots of different people in the next few years.”

The actor has already appeared as Peter Parker/ Spider-Man in five MCU films including “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

Holland added, “The world isn’t as simple as a straight white guy. It doesn’t end there, and these films need to represent more than one type of person.”

Holland’s words come mere days after MCU revealed that Far From Home will also witness Marvel Studio's first transgender actor as 23-year-old Zach Barack makes his debut with a major motion picture. In an interview with Variety, the actor spoke about his debut and said, "I’m kind of losing my mind a little bit, but I’m acting like I’m not. I don’t know that it fully has (sunk in)," adding, "I don’t quite have the capacity to explain how meaningful it is to me,"

The film sees Barack playing Peter Parker's classmate, a friend of the superhero who gets caught up as mysterious forces create mayhem worldwide.

