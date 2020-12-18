The World's A Little Blurry: Birthday girl Billie Eilish’s Documentary Trailer Debuts on AppleTV+

American singer Billie Eilish’s new documentary, titled The World's a Little Blurry’s trailer is out now. The programme which shows her journey to stardom gives a sneak peek of her humble beginnings. The trailer is a preview of the life of Billie unknown to the world. From her bond with her family to her catapulting into fame and recognition to her historic sweep of four Grammys, all her significant milestones feature in the trailer.

The upcoming film will revolve around the on and off stage life of the award-winning music artist. Thus, the trailer also shows her trying to perfect a handshake, learning how to drive and celebrating with an impromptu jig. When hanging out with Finneas, Billie is also seen having candid conversations about life and death with him. For a split second, a throwback home video footage including some heart-warming moments of the sibling duo is also seen. Fans also catch a glimpse of little Billie playing piano with her father and talking about missing people with her mother.

In one of the scenes, Billie looks straight into the camera and admits sleeping on her parent’s bed because of her fear of monsters. The trailer brings forth a few highlights from the teen artist’s concerts. Certain monologues by the songwriter, where she sends out powerful messages to the audience, are featured as well. A rare footage, never seen before, shows up through the course of the trailer. Eilish writing and recording for her debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? is presented.

Take a look at the trailer of the documentary on Billie's life:

Billie's documentary is directed by R.J. Cutler. The World's A Little Blurry has an official release date. Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry will premiere globally on February 26, 2021, on Apple TV+ and in theatres too.