The Year 2022 Belongs To The Mega Family For These 12 Films

Every year, at least a half-dozen films from Mega Family are released. Because the family has around ten actors. For the fans of the stars hailing from the Mega family, the year 2022 is of particular importance. The reason? Everyone — from Chiranjeevi to Vaishnav Tej — will be releasing their films this year.

Bheemla Nayak: Pawan Kalyan is all set to enthral the audience with Bheemla Nayak. The film is releasing on 25 February. The film also stars Rana Daggubati in a negative role.

Acharya: Acharya has been written and directed by Koratala Siva. The film features Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, and Kajal Aggarwal. The film is slated to be released on 29 April.

Godfather: The film stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, and Satyadev Kancharana in the lead roles. The film is the remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer.

Bholaa Shankar: Bholaa Shankar is an action drama directed by Meher Ramesh. The film is a remake of the Tamil film Vedalam. Chiranjeevi, Keerthi Suresh, and Tamannaah Bhatia star in the film, which also has Raghu Babu, Rao Ramesh, Murli Sharma, and Ravishankar P. Bholla Shankar will be released in April.

Harihara Veeramallu: Krish Jagarlamudi directs this Telugu-language period action-adventure film. Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal, and Nargis Fakhri star in the film, which is based on the life of famed bandit Veera Mallu. The film is slated to be released on 29 April.

RRR: N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan star in the lead roles, with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt making cameo appearances, and Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Shriya Saran in supporting roles. The film is set to be released on March 25th.

RC15: RC15 is the working title of S. Shankar’s next Telugu-language political drama film, based on a story written by Karthik Subbaraj. Sri Venkateswara Creations is producing the film in collaboration with Dil Raju and Sirish. Ram Charan and Kiara Advani appear in the film, which also has Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in supporting roles.

Ghani: Varun Tej, Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty, and Naveen Chandra feature in the film, which was scheduled to be released on 25 February but the makers decided to postpone it to avoid the clash with Bheemla Nayak.

F3: Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Mehreen Pirzada return in this sequel to their last flick. The COVID-19 pandemic caused many delays in the production and release of F3. The film will now be released in theatres on May 27, 2022.

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga: Gireeshaaya directs Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, a romantic entertaining film. Vaisshnav Tej and Ketika Sharma play key roles in the film. The film is set to release in 2022.

Kinnerasani: Kinnerasani is a romantic drama produced by Rajani Talluri and Ramana Teja and directed by Ramana Teja. Kalyaan Dhev plays the main character in the film.

Pushpa the rule: With the sensational success of the first part, Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The rise, Sukumar is taking more time for the second part. The film will hit the theatres in December.

