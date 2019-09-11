The Zoya Factor's Catchy Song Pepsi Ki Kasam Sounds Right Out of Your WhatsApp Chat

"Baby Baby Baby, taxi leke aaja, Baby Baby Baby, promise tu nibha ja, coz I can't be without your love..." goes the lyrics of The Zoya Factor's new song Pepsi Ki Kasam. LED lights and a club like setting has been created for the film's lead stars Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor to groove in alongwith backup dancers.

Pepsi Ki Kasam has the same vibes that any Punjabi party song released these days, and the type is increasingly infiltrating movie song space too. It's essential to make people dance to the song at parties, so the EDM beats are more important than attributing any meaning to the words being mouthed.

"Aashiq tera yeh free hai, Tu bhi busy nahi hai..." - props to Amitabh Bhattacharya for making the song sound like the lines are straight out of a 20-something's WhatsApp chat with his girlfriend. The girl is also asked to "kar nakhde thode kam" since popular culture has established that every girl in a relationship does lots of "nakhde".

Benny Dayal has sung the song to the music of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Yes, we double checked the song composing credits, because it totally sounded like just another Badshah song, sans the rap. "Baahon mein baahein daal ke picture jaayenge, aur phir food court mein burger khayenge" - yeah, that's there too.

Visually, it's nothing you have seen before. Musically, it's nothing you have heard before. Sonam Kapoor usually manages to do something innovating with her wardrobe, wear something different and set few trends. This song disappoints in that department too.

Watch the song, if you must, here:

The Zoya Factor, adapted from Anuja Chauhan's novel of the same name, will release on September 20.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.