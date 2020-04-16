Theatre and Film Actor Ranjit Chowdhry Passes Away

Film, TV and theatre actor Ranjit Chowdhry, son of actress Pearl Padamsee, passed away on April 15. He was 65. In his professional career spanning over four decades, Ranjit starred in several prominent roles in films including Bandit Queen, Baton Baton Mein, Khubsoorat, Mississippi Masala, Lonely in America, Bollywood/ Hollywood and many others.

Ranjit also featured in a role in US TV series Prison Break in two episodes as Dr Marvin Gudat and even wrote the screenplay for Deepa Mehta's Sam & Me.

Deepa condoled the actor's death in a tweet as she wrote, "Miss him - a real loss."

Miss him - a real loss. https://t.co/1fx0kpth38 — Deepa Mehta (@IamDeepaMehta) April 16, 2020

Actrors Poorna Jagannathan and Rahul Khanna also condoled Ranjit's death on social media.

This guy made magic out of nothing, filling paper thin roles with so much depth. I always saw my father when I was with him- the same humor, stubbornness and brilliance. Heartbroken, dear friend. RIP

#RanjitChowdhry pic.twitter.com/r8qM2iLCAI — Poorna Jagannathan (@PoornaJags) April 15, 2020

Gutted to learn of #RanjitChowdhry’s passing. Despite his diminutive frame, he was a towering icon of Indian diaspora cinema and a master of his craft. By far, one of the most endearingly quirky and acerbically witty people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing. A true original! — Rahul Khanna (@R_Khanna) April 16, 2020

As per sources, Ranjit was suffering from an ailment for several months and was even admitted in a hospital for surgery. Unfortunately, he did not survive the procedure.

