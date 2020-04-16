MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Theatre and Film Actor Ranjit Chowdhry Passes Away

Ranjit Chowdhry worked extensively in films, TV and theatre and even starred in Hollywood projects like 'Lonely in America' and 'Prison Break'.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 16, 2020, 8:01 AM IST
Film, TV and theatre actor Ranjit Chowdhry, son of actress Pearl Padamsee, passed away on April 15. He was 65. In his professional career spanning over four decades, Ranjit starred in several prominent roles in films including Bandit Queen, Baton Baton Mein, Khubsoorat, Mississippi Masala, Lonely in America, Bollywood/ Hollywood and many others.

Ranjit also featured in a role in US TV series Prison Break in two episodes as Dr Marvin Gudat and even wrote the screenplay for Deepa Mehta's Sam & Me.

Deepa condoled the actor's death in a tweet as she wrote, "Miss him - a real loss."

Actrors Poorna Jagannathan and Rahul Khanna also condoled Ranjit's death on social media.

As per sources, Ranjit was suffering from an ailment for several months and was even admitted in a hospital for surgery. Unfortunately, he did not survive the procedure.

