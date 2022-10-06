Theatre Chains to Soon Lower Ticket Prices to Attract Audience? What We Know

The continuous failure of Bollywood films this year has raised concerns among theatre owners, filmmakers and distributors. The Hindi film industry is going through a tough phase with movies not making enough money at the box office due to various factors, including better international content on OTT, competition from South pan Indian films and the prevalent boycott culture.

According to reports, footfall after the theatres opened post-pandemic has not been the same as in the pre-Covid era. To increase the footfall and in an attempt to lure audiences back to the theatres, operators are now considering making tickets affordable.

Last month, tickets were priced at Rs 75 on National Cinema Day and it proved to be a success with a record 60 lakh people flocking to theatres. Considering the success of National Cinema Day, plans are underway to generally lower ticket prices on a permanent basis.

Currently, multiplex tickets in India cost between Rs 350 and 400. Analysts claim that this is extremely high for the typical Indian customer. Additionally, the cost of food and drink is also relatively high. Small and mid-budget films may be the first to experience reduced ticket prices. These will include weekend shows as well as evening and nighttime performances.

Drishyam 2, which will release next month is giving a 50% discount on the first day of sales. On its release day, October 7, Goodbye is also selling tickets for Rs 150. Mint quoted Rajendra Singh Jyala, Chief Programming Officer, Inox Leisure, as saying, “We will take some time and analyze if the cinema attendance actually increases when the ticket prices come down. However, this is not possible for big-budget films as they cannot recover their cost when the ticket prices are very low. We believe smaller films can certainly benefit from lower ticket prices.”

