Theatre Owners in Kerala Miffed With Dulquer Salman. Here's Why

Actor Dulquer Salman needs no introduction. Last year, he starred in Kurup, which was a phenomenal success despite clashing with Rajinikanth’s Peddanna. However, right now, Dulquer appears to be in trouble since theatre owners in Kerala are miffed with his decision to not release his next film in cinema halls.

After the hit Kurup, Dulquer shot for a movie called Salute. The film was initially scheduled to be released on a pan-India level in theatres, but it was postponed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Right now, with the decline in Covid-19 cases, all the movies have slowly made their way to theatres.

However, the makers of Dulquer Salman’s Salute have announced that the film will premiere directly on the OTT platform Sony Liv, and will have a not theatrical run.

Needless to say, this decision has upset theatre owners in Kerala. Before Dulquer, Tamil star Suriya faced flak after releasing back to back films on OTT platforms. As a result, Mari Theater Owners even decided not to screen his movies anymore. A similar fate might be awaiting Dulquer and his films, say critics.

Going back to his last release, Kurup was based on the life of Sukumara Kurup, a criminal who had evaded police custody for a long time. The movie was directed by Srinath Rajendran. Apart from Dulquer, the movie starred Sunny Wayne, Indrajith Sukumaran, Anupama Parameswaran, Tom Chacko, Shobhita Dhulipalla, and Shivaji Padmanabhan.

