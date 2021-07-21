Theatre Stalwart Urmil Kumar Thapliyal Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

Urmil Kumar Thapliyal, the renowned theatre director, satirist and eminent columnist, passed away after a prolonged illness. He was 78. His family said that Thapliyal was suffering from intestinal cancer and had been in and out of medical facilities for some time now. He returned home on July 17 after being discharged from the hospital but breathed his last at his residence on Tuesday late evening.

He is survived by his wife Bina Thapliyal, 70, son Ritesh Thapliyal, daughter Ritun Mishra and son-in-law Satyendra Mishra.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the death of the well-known theatre artist and litterateur. In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said that Thapliyal enriched the world of theatre and literature with his talent.

“It is difficult to compensate for the loss caused to the art and literary world by the death of Urmil Kumar Thapliyal," he said in a statement.

Among notable plays written and directed by Thapliyal included ‘Harishchanner ki Ladai,’ ‘Nagri Nautanki,’ ‘Choon-choon ka Murabba,’ ‘Barkha Bahar,’ ‘Mahasati’, ‘Ladkiyan’, ‘Ek Chawanni Chandi ki’, ‘Shaheedon ne Lau Lagai Jo’, ‘Pyare Harichand ki Kahani Rah Jayegi’ and ‘Bhaunri Katha’ — all produced in the manner of Nautanki.

