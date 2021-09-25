Maharashtra Govt Allows Reopening of Theatres and Multiplexes from October 22

In a big relief for cinema hall owners, the Maharashtra government on Saturday permitted reopening of theatres and multiplexes in compliance with the COVID protocol from October 22.

Detailed SOPs about the seating capacity will be announced later by the state government. The decision to allow cinema halls to operate comes shortly after filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Dr Jayantilal Gada, Chairman and MD of Pen Studios met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday to discuss the reopening of the theatres across the state. The meeting, led by Gada and Shetty along with key theatre representatives and exhibitors, was held in Mumbai.

Nearly two weeks ago, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI), along with leading multiplex chains PVR and INOX had urged the Maharashtra government to reopen theatres in the state on an “urgent basis", claiming that the film exhibition sector that provides employment to lakhs of people had lost an estimated Rs 9,000 crore in the last six months.

“Given the dire economic impact of the epidemic on our sector and livelihoods of people, we sincerely urge the government of India to allow reopening of cinemas on an urgent basis," the statement said, estimating that the sector had suffered a monthly loss of Rs 1,500 crore in the last six months, amounting to Rs 9,000 crore.

The appeal, with the hashtag #UnlockCinemaSaveJobs, was published as full-page advertisements in some newspapers and also posted on Twitter.

The coronavirus pandemic had an overwhelming effect on the film industry as many film shoots and theatres across India were halted twice. In 2020, film production activities and theatres business came to a standstill from mid-March when the pandemic first hit India, only to be restarted for a few months from October and November in various parts of the country.

Last month, Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom became the first major Bollywood film to go for a theatrical release. The actor had hoped that the Maharashtra government would allow the theatres to reopen by the time his film arrived in cinemas but to no avail. Even Delhi theaters reopened a couple of months ago.

