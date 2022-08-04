Theatrical Run of Gopichand, Raashi Khanna's Pakka Commercial Ends; Know Collections

Gopichand and Raashi Khanna-starrer courtroom drama titled Pakka Commercial’s theatrical run has come to an end. The movie, which was released on July 1, collected Rs 15.30 crore gross at the Worldwide box office. The closing day collection of the Pakka Commercial are

Nizam: Rs 2.40 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 1.16 Crore

Guntur: Rs 60 Lakh

Krishna: Rs 63 Lakh

Nellore: Rs 36 Lakh

In some areas, the cost of the tickets was also reduced. However, the ticket sales did not pick up. On August 5, Pakka Commercial will release on digital platforms Netflix and the Telugu streaming app Aha.

Pakka Commercial’s first three days of collections were quite satisfactory. On the first day, the film collected Rs. 3.07 crore (Rs. 5.28 crore gross) per share. On the second day, the film made Rs. 1.83 crores (3.10 crore gross). On the third day, it clocked Rs. 1.57 crore (Rs 2.65 crore gross). In total, in the first three days, Pakka Commercial collected Rs. 6.47 crore share (Rs. 11 crore gross).

Talking about the movie, Pakka Commercial is directed by Maruthi Dasari. It was jointly bankrolled by UV Creations and GA 2 Pictures. Apart from Gopi and Raashi, Pakka Commercial had Satyaraj, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Kiran Talasila. The music was film was composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Pakka Commercial song Andala Raasi has reached more than 3.7 million views on YouTube. The song has been jointly sung by Saicharan Bhaskaruni and Ramya Behara.

On the work front, Raashi Khanna will next appear in Thiruchitrambalam. Among other projects are Mithran PS Sardar and Sagar Ambre’s Yodha.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here