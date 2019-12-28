Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Theon Greyjoy's Body Double in Game of Thrones Dies Suddenly at Home On Christmas Eve

Andrew Dunbar was known for his work in Game of Thrones as the body double of Alfie Allen who played the role of Theon Greyjoy on the series.

News18.com

December 28, 2019
Game of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar, who played the body double for Theon Greyjoy, died suddenly at his home in Martinez Avenue, East Belfast, on December 24. The actor, who was in his 30s, played the role of a Northern Ally on John Snow's side at the Battle of the Bastards and worked as a DJ.

A service of thanksgiving will take place on Monday at the Ballywillan Presbyterian Church, Portrush. Since the news of his death spread, tributes started pouring in from all corners.

Dunbar’s close friend James Mcgrath told Belfast Live, “He'll be remembered in his roles. But most of all he'll be remembered by his kind soul and infectious personality. Thank you for all you did for us, Andrew. We will miss you dearly.”

Calling him a decent man, actor Andy McClay said Dunbar was a true person, a talented, kind and decent man and he had a full and good heart.

Pamela Smyth, Head of Crowd Makeup, Game of Thrones, said that although the show saw thousands of extras, Andrew stood out. “Always professional and mannerly with a big broad beaming smile. A beautiful soul - he will be missed by all the GOT family.”

In a Facebook post, the Extras Dept, an agency that worked with Andrew, expressed their grief.

Andrew also featured in hit TV shows such as Krypton and Derry Girls. He also played the role of a corrupt police officer in Line of Duty, a British television series.

