There are Bad People in Industry Who Plan Your Failure: Raveena Tandon on Nepotism

The untimely and tragic demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has led to a debate about nepotism in Bollywood. Actress Raveena Tandon has opened up about this debate and said that even though there are many people who try to sabotage your career, it happens to everyone regardless of their origin.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Raveena opened up about her own experiences and referenced her tweet. “There is politics, I agree. And there are good people and there are bad people. This is what I had written in my tweet also. And there are bad people who do plan your failure; I’ve been through it. They are the ones who would want to see you down and removed from films. It’s literally like classroom politics. They play dirty games,” she said.

“But people like this are there in every industry. We’re in a high profile glamorous job and the competition is cut-throat, so it gets highlighted,” she added.

Raveena Tandon also slammed rumours and "WhatsApp forwards" that Karan Johar had intentionally made a bad film like Drive to derail his career. She said that no producer in Bollywood would pay an actor crores of rupees, sign him in his movie and then risk the rest of the crores in making a film to sabotage the actor's career.

She had previously tweeted about "mean girls" and "camps" existing in Bollywood, of which she was also a victim.

“mean girl”gang of the industry.Camps do exist.Made fun of,bn removed from films by Heroes,their girlfriends,Journo chamchas&their career destroying fake media stories.Sometimes careers are destroyed.U struggle to keep afloat.fight backSome survive Some Dont.#oldwoundsrevisited — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 15, 2020

She also urged fans to stop sensationalizing Sushant Singh Rajput's death as it was a "great disservice to the poor boy who’s gone.”

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

Follow @News18Movies for more

