Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

There Are Good Men Out There, You've Got to Find Them: Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus, who has dated both men and women in the past, enjoyed a brief romance with Kaitlynn Carter, 31, after splitting with Liam Hemsworth.

IANS

Updated:October 21, 2019, 4:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
There Are Good Men Out There, You've Got to Find Them: Miley Cyrus
(Image: AP)

Singer Miley Cyrus took what seems like an obvious swipe at estranged husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, during an Instagram live-stream on Sunday. "There are good people out there that just happen to have d**ks. I've only ever met one, and he's on this live," she said, referring to musician Cody Simpson.

She also said that she had to be gay because she thought all guys were evil.

"There are good men out there, guys, don't give up. You don't have to be gay, there are good people with d**ks out there, you've just got to find them. You've got to find a d**k that's not a d**k, you know. I always thought I had to be gay, because I thought all guys were evil, but it's not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have d**ks. I've only ever met one, and he's on this live," she added.

The pop singer came forward about her romance with Simpson on October 4, just two months after announcing her separation from Liam in August.

Cyrus, who has dated both men and women in the past, enjoyed a brief romance with Kaitlynn Carter, 31, after splitting with Liam.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram