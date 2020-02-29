There Are Many Stories I Haven't Told Because I'm Too Afraid to, Says Karan Johar at IBLA

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has captivated audiences with his classic romance dramas for over 22 years now, said that there are many stories that he hasn't been able to bring to the big screen because perhaps he's too scared to do so.

Karan was speaking at the 15th edition of the India Business Leader Awards (IBLA), hosted by CNBC TV18, where he was felicitated with the Iconic Entertainment Leader of the Decade honour.

"It's been a glorious decade. I feel blessed to do what I do. I thank everyone at Dharma productions who made it possible for me. There are so many forces within the company that had made this happen. I just want to continue telling stories. There are many stories that I haven't told because perhaps I'm too afraid to. But I'm hoping that eventually I combat that fear and be able to tell those stories on celluloid," the filmmaker said while accepting the award.

Son of veteran Bollywood producer late Yash Johar, Karan started his career as a director in Hindi cinema with the 1998 hit Kuch Kuch Hota Hai .

The 47-year-old, who runs Dharma Productions, went on to direct several commercial blockbusters in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), My Name Is Khan (2010), Student of the Year (2012) and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil among others.

Karan has also produced several critically-acclaimed films in the last decade -- Agneepath, Kapoors & Sons, Dear Zindagi and Raazi.

Karan is also among the 118 eminent personalities who will be conferred with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of India. He will be conferred the prestigious award for excellence in the field of performing arts.

The awards were presented by Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs of India.

