‘There Are Thousands Who Support’ Says Prakash Jha on Aashram 3 Controversy

Filmmaker Prakash Jha is back in the news with the release of the third season of web series Aashram. The web series featuring Bobby Deol in the lead role was released on MX Player on June 3. Ashram 3 has been dogged by controversy since the beginning of its production. Prakash Jha, known for films like Gangaajal, recently reacted to the criticism he is facing over the controversial web series.

According to reports, last year a few Bajrang Dal workers vandalised the Ashram 3 set in Bhopal citing concerns regarding culture and wrong depiction of Hindu gurus and Ashrams. When asked about the same accusations, the director said in an interview with Times Now, “I always say there are people who create controversy, but compared to every single person who opposes, there will be thousands more who support your point of view and see it as it should be.”

He went on to say that he believes in the freedom of critics’ views. He also stated that the show is a work of fiction and should be considered as such.

During the launch of the show’s third season recently, producer-director Prakash Jha remarked about the creative freedom that the OTT platforms provide a creator. He said that he works in the same way whether it’s a web series or a film. He went on to say that he sees no difference between making films and OTT series, but that creative liberty must be exercised responsibly, which he does with both mediums.

The narrative of Aashram revolves around Bobby Deol’s character, Kashipur Wale Baba Nirala, a preacher whose disciples follow him blindly and would do anything he asks. Baba Nirala, on the other hand, is a conman turned godman who ensures that his worshippers give him money and devote their life for his ashram.

Aashram 3 also stars Esha Gupta, Aaditi Pohankar, Tushar Pandey and Rajeev Siddhartharta in prominent roles.

