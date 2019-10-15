Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

There are Times When You don't Want to be Photographed, Says Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston opened up about her life while discussing her vulnerable character in series The Morning Show,

IANS

Updated:October 15, 2019, 7:45 PM IST
There are Times When You don't Want to be Photographed, Says Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston opened up about her life while discussing her vulnerable character in series The Morning Show,

Actress Jennifer Aniston says she has days when she doesn't want to step out of the house, or be photographed. In an interview with The Telegraph, the actress opened up about her life while discussing her vulnerable character in series The Morning Show, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In The Morning Show, Aniston stars as Alex Levy, the anchor of a morning news show who fights to retain her job while locked in a rivalry with Reese Witherspoon's character Bradley Jackson.

"I wanted to feel vulnerable. I wanted to show the raw, the messy, the unflattering. This is a woman holding it together. One of the challenges for (my) character is the trauma and turmoil going on in her private life, and the toll that that takes on her emotionally, physically, mentally, versus the character that she is when she has to get up, put on a face and smile to America," the actress said.

The Friends star admitted she could relate to her character.

"I can relate to that. Of course there are times when you don't want anyone to see you, or you don't want to be photographed or even go out of the house," she said.

The series also stars Steve Carell who plays Mitch Kessler, Alex's co-host who is fired from his job amidst a sexual misconduct scandal.

The actress also said that the show, which will go live on streaming service Apple TV+, was originally going to "pull back the curtain" on the New York media world before the plot changed in the wake of the MeToo movement.

