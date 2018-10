There Could Be 100 People in Room But Nobody Could Stop Lady Gaga from Repeating the Same Line

i wish i had a $ for everytime lady gaga says that if there's a 100 people in the room and 99 dont believe in you and just one does, it can change your whole life speech id be a millionaire https://t.co/pEVB3337MV — TIMESTRETCH (@glitchybasshead) October 18, 2018

If I ever win an award in my lifetime and totally have no idea what to say when ask to give a speech on stage, I would just recite the "Lady Gaga Monologue"



There could be 100 people in the room and 99 dont believe in you but just 1 believe in you, it could change everythng — Lynn Buenavista (@lynnbuenavista) October 24, 2018

When Lady Gaga wins that Oscar and she goes « If there’s 100 people in a room and 99 don’t believe in you, you only need that one person to believe in you, that was you Bradley » in her acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/hzO1vxx8wZ — Meryl's Wig (@uglygolddigger) October 21, 2018

Lady Gaga: "There can be 100 people in a room..."



We: pic.twitter.com/h2wk3fzYwX — Tuca Mestanza ❄️ (@tucamestanza) October 24, 2018

Gaga saying ‘There can be 100 people in a room and 99 of them don’t believe in you but all it takes is one and it just changes your whole life…” but every time Bradley Cooper dies a little more inside... pic.twitter.com/4F3V3APbXJ — Alfie Green (@ItsAlfieGreen) October 24, 2018

Tonight an amazing thing happened at @WaitressMusical. I was waiting in the wings before my first entrance, and Bradley Cooper walked up to me & wiped off all my makeup. There could be 100 people in a room & 99 don’t believe in you & just 1 does, & it can change your whole life. — Alex Wyse (@alexwyse) October 10, 2018

Just went for a McFlurry and the cashier made me look a fool bc I was missing 5 cents... there can be 100 people in the room and 100 don’t believe in you https://t.co/HSRNAqNYfB — roach ️ (@a_roach06) October 13, 2018

Bradley:”Tell me something girl”

Gaga:”There can be a 100 people in the room..” pic.twitter.com/yI68CWYCKH — (@LMonstersITA) October 6, 2018

When an actor is out actively promoting a film it eventually gets a bit tiresome for both the actor and the audience chatting over and over again about the same thing-- character, experience and occasional anecdotes from the set. But that's how the film promotions are done, right?Lady Gaga, who recently made her film debut with A Star is Born, too decided to keep things consistent and stick to the same line in reference to her experience working with Bradley Cooper in the movie.The 32-year-old, who plays an aspiring singer in the film, has literally been using the same compliment for her A Star is Born co-star Cooper in all her promotional interviews."There can be 100 people in a room and 99 of them don't believe in you but all it takes is one and that was him," Gaga has been telling the interviewers about Cooper.Take a look:And her gesture has now been captured in a new video montage, with many social media users creating memes about it.A Star is Born is the fourth remake of the romantic film that originally released in 1937. It follows the story of a seasoned musician Jackson Maine who falls in love with a struggling artist Ally and decides to help her find fame, even as alcoholism send his own career into a downward spiral. The film has received positive reviews, with many even claiming it to be a 2019 potential Oscar contender.Follow @news18movies for more