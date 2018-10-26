There Could Be 100 People in Room But Nobody Could Stop Lady Gaga from Repeating the Same Line
A Star is Born marks Lady Gaga's acting debut in Hollywood. She plays the role of an aspiring singer in the film, directed by Bradley Cooper.
Lady Gaga, who recently made her film debut with A Star is Born, too decided to keep things consistent and stick to the same line in reference to her experience working with Bradley Cooper in the movie.
The 32-year-old, who plays an aspiring singer in the film, has literally been using the same compliment for her A Star is Born co-star Cooper in all her promotional interviews.
"There can be 100 people in a room and 99 of them don't believe in you but all it takes is one and that was him," Gaga has been telling the interviewers about Cooper.
Take a look:
And her gesture has now been captured in a new video montage, with many social media users creating memes about it.
i wish i had a $ for everytime lady gaga says that if there's a 100 people in the room and 99 dont believe in you and just one does, it can change your whole life speech id be a millionaire https://t.co/pEVB3337MV— TIMESTRETCH (@glitchybasshead) October 18, 2018
If I ever win an award in my lifetime and totally have no idea what to say when ask to give a speech on stage, I would just recite the "Lady Gaga Monologue"— Lynn Buenavista (@lynnbuenavista) October 24, 2018
There could be 100 people in the room and 99 dont believe in you but just 1 believe in you, it could change everythng
When Lady Gaga wins that Oscar and she goes « If there’s 100 people in a room and 99 don’t believe in you, you only need that one person to believe in you, that was you Bradley » in her acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/hzO1vxx8wZ— Meryl's Wig (@uglygolddigger) October 21, 2018
Lady Gaga: "There can be 100 people in a room..."— Tuca Mestanza ❄️ (@tucamestanza) October 24, 2018
We: pic.twitter.com/h2wk3fzYwX
Gaga saying ‘There can be 100 people in a room and 99 of them don’t believe in you but all it takes is one and it just changes your whole life…” but every time Bradley Cooper dies a little more inside... pic.twitter.com/4F3V3APbXJ— Alfie Green (@ItsAlfieGreen) October 24, 2018
Tonight an amazing thing happened at @WaitressMusical. I was waiting in the wings before my first entrance, and Bradley Cooper walked up to me & wiped off all my makeup. There could be 100 people in a room & 99 don’t believe in you & just 1 does, & it can change your whole life.— Alex Wyse (@alexwyse) October 10, 2018
Just went for a McFlurry and the cashier made me look a fool bc I was missing 5 cents... there can be 100 people in the room and 100 don’t believe in you https://t.co/HSRNAqNYfB— roach ️ (@a_roach06) October 13, 2018
Bradley:”Tell me something girl”— (@LMonstersITA) October 6, 2018
Gaga:”There can be a 100 people in the room..” pic.twitter.com/yI68CWYCKH
A Star is Born is the fourth remake of the romantic film that originally released in 1937. It follows the story of a seasoned musician Jackson Maine who falls in love with a struggling artist Ally and decides to help her find fame, even as alcoholism send his own career into a downward spiral. The film has received positive reviews, with many even claiming it to be a 2019 potential Oscar contender.
