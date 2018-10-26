GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

There Could Be 100 People in Room But Nobody Could Stop Lady Gaga from Repeating the Same Line

A Star is Born marks Lady Gaga's acting debut in Hollywood. She plays the role of an aspiring singer in the film, directed by Bradley Cooper.

News18.com

Updated:October 26, 2018, 5:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
There Could Be 100 People in Room But Nobody Could Stop Lady Gaga from Repeating the Same Line
A Star is Born marks Lady Gaga's acting debut in Hollywood. She plays the role of an aspiring singer in the film, directed by Bradley Cooper.
Loading...
When an actor is out actively promoting a film it eventually gets a bit tiresome for both the actor and the audience chatting over and over again about the same thing-- character, experience and occasional anecdotes from the set. But that's how the film promotions are done, right?

Lady Gaga, who recently made her film debut with A Star is Born, too decided to keep things consistent and stick to the same line in reference to her experience working with Bradley Cooper in the movie.

The 32-year-old, who plays an aspiring singer in the film, has literally been using the same compliment for her A Star is Born co-star Cooper in all her promotional interviews.

"There can be 100 people in a room and 99 of them don't believe in you but all it takes is one and that was him," Gaga has been telling the interviewers about Cooper.

Take a look:



And her gesture has now been captured in a new video montage, with many social media users creating memes about it.

























A Star is Born is the fourth remake of the romantic film that originally released in 1937. It follows the story of a seasoned musician Jackson Maine who falls in love with a struggling artist Ally and decides to help her find fame, even as alcoholism send his own career into a downward spiral. The film has received positive reviews, with many even claiming it to be a 2019 potential Oscar contender.



Follow @news18movies for more
| Edited by: Shrishti Negi
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...