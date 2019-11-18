There has Never Been Any Pay Disparity at Dharma Productions, Says Karan Johar
Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar spoke about pay gap at the trailer launch of their upcoming film Good Newwz.
Image: Instagram
While the debate over equal pay in Bollywood continues, director-producer Karan Johar is making it clear where he stands. At the trailer launch of his upcoming production Good Newwz, Karan said that equal pay and a place for both male and female at the table are the central tenets of Dharma Productions.
"We at Dharma have always maintained the ethos of making sure that everyone, including men and women, gets paid solidly for their art, craft, abilities and worth. All of us here are for both commerce and art. None of us are here for only one. It's something that I endorse very strongly," Karan said.
"When it comes to female-led films, we have always made sure that there has never been a disparity at our end. There is now a profit share given. In the near future, you'll see producer credit given to female-led films. Where they dominate and lead the film that they must have the humongous part of the pie. You will hear the announcements in the future where female-led films that will be made by us at Dharma Productions will have strong producers' credits by them," Karan added.
Good Newwz, about two couples tryst with in vitro fertilisation, stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.
When Akshay whether he makes sure that his female co-actors are being paid fairly, Akshay said, "I have been working with Dharma a lot and also other corporates. They finalise everything and I am happy with what Karan said just now. He is absolutely right. That's the way it should be, and in the future also, it will be in the same way."
Good Newwz, directed by Raj Mehta, is scheduled to release on December 27.
