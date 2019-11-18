Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

There has Never Been Any Pay Disparity at Dharma Productions, Says Karan Johar

Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar spoke about pay gap at the trailer launch of their upcoming film Good Newwz.

Shrishti Negi | News18.com@shrishti_03

Updated:November 18, 2019, 5:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
There has Never Been Any Pay Disparity at Dharma Productions, Says Karan Johar
Image: Instagram

While the debate over equal pay in Bollywood continues, director-producer Karan Johar is making it clear where he stands. At the trailer launch of his upcoming production Good Newwz, Karan said that equal pay and a place for both male and female at the table are the central tenets of Dharma Productions.

"We at Dharma have always maintained the ethos of making sure that everyone, including men and women, gets paid solidly for their art, craft, abilities and worth. All of us here are for both commerce and art. None of us are here for only one. It's something that I endorse very strongly," Karan said.

"When it comes to female-led films, we have always made sure that there has never been a disparity at our end. There is now a profit share given. In the near future, you'll see producer credit given to female-led films. Where they dominate and lead the film that they must have the humongous part of the pie. You will hear the announcements in the future where female-led films that will be made by us at Dharma Productions will have strong producers' credits by them," Karan added.

Good Newwz, about two couples tryst with in vitro fertilisation, stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

When Akshay whether he makes sure that his female co-actors are being paid fairly, Akshay said, "I have been working with Dharma a lot and also other corporates. They finalise everything and I am happy with what Karan said just now. He is absolutely right. That's the way it should be, and in the future also, it will be in the same way."

Good Newwz, directed by Raj Mehta, is scheduled to release on December 27.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram