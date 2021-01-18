There Indeed was Media Trial: Court on Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Coverage

The Bombay High Court today delivered its judgement in the PIL's that were filed against media trial being held in the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The two-member bench, in its judgement, stated that it had come to a conclusion that there indeed was a media trial that violated the program code under the Cable TV Network Regulation Act. It also named Republic TV and Times Now, stating that the reporting of two news channels against Mumbai police were "prima facie contemptuous".

It also issued guidelines to the media regarding reporting on matters of death and suicide cases.

"There should be no reconstruction of the crime scene and there should be no leaking of any "sensitive information," said the judgement.

It suggested that the investigative agency may appoint an officer to provide credible information as the agency deems fit, to answer queries of journalists. But it also stated that investigative agencies are under no obligation to disclose sensitive information.

Bombay HC also said that in death by suicide, to depict the victim as weak would create aspersions on the investigation. "Trial by media leads to interference and obstruction of justice and clearly amounts to contempt", observed the court.

The judgement also stated that guidelines issued by the Press Council of India should be followed including those from the print media.

The court delivered its judgement after a bunch of PIL's were filed stating that a media trial was being conducted by various channels during the death probe in the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput case. One of the PIL's were filed by 8 Ex IPS officers from Maharashtra.