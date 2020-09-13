There is a Lot More Good Than Bad: Sunny Leone on Bollywood

Actress Sunny Leone, who is currently in Los Angels with her family due to the coronavirus pandemic, reflected on her Bollywood career of eight years. She had made her debut with Jism 2 in 2012. Sunny said that her journey was amazing but "very very difficult" at the same time.

Talking to Hindustan Times, she said, “I am so thankful for everything that has happened, and people here have been so inviting, caring and accepting. I don’t come from a typical ‘journey’, it’s been very, very difficult than almost everybody in Bollywood. It was tough, a lot of crazy things happened, and there is a lot more good than bad.”

She also said that even though the Hindi film industry is amazing, it took people time to fully accept her. “My journey is so different from everybody out there, and I was fortunate that people accepted me. It took a while for people to do that, but even when I first got here, there was a vast majority of people who accepted me, and that is why I survived," she said. She added that it is her fans who kept her alive in Bollywood, and kept everything going. She added that she wouldn't be in Bollywood without her fans.

Sunny will be next seen in Rangeela, a Malayam film, which will mark her Mollywood debut. Directed by Santhosh Nair, the film also stars Salim Kumar, Johny Antony, Sujith Raj Kochukunju, Krrish Menon, Major Ravi, Jacob Gregory and Ramesh Pisharody in pivotal roles.