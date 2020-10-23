There Is A Thread Of Humanity And Empathy: Hansal Mehta On Adapting Real Stories For Screen

Mumbai: Director Hansal Mehta loves telling real-life stories on the screen and he says Scam 1992, about the rise and fall of stock broker Harshad Mehta, gave him another chance to explore the human psyche in a holistic manner. Mehta has successfully adapted stories of real people in his films Shahid, Aligarh, Omerta and web-series Bose Dead/Alive in the past. There is a thread of humanity and empathy. I try to look at my characters with utmost empathy, not just central parts but everyone else. Many people are victims of the circumstances or their own mistakes or flaws but they are still human beings.

Flaws are part of human nature and I try to treat human nature in a holistic manner with empathy that shows in the way my characters emerge ultimately, he told .