1-min read

There is an Obsession for Fair Skin, Says Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar plays a dark skinned woman in 'Bala', which revolves around premature baldness.

PTI

Updated:November 1, 2019, 11:21 AM IST
There is an Obsession for Fair Skin, Says Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Thursday said there is an unfair obsession with light skin in the country and through her role in "Bala", she wanted to challenge that notion.

Bhumi plays a dark skinned woman in the film, which revolves around premature baldness.

"There is an obsession for fair skin. As an actor, I feel I have enough power that people will listen to us. It's the most far reaching visual medium to people in our country and I want to do my best to fight prejudice through this medium. This is my service to my society," Bhumi said in a statement.

"Even what I did in 'Saand Ki Aankh' is exactly that - it is a strong feminist comment. It speaks about equality, equal opportunities for both genders. I am not a social activist, I am just somebody who cares, somebody who is aware. I am somebody who truly wants to make a difference," Bhumi added.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, "Bala" also features Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam.



