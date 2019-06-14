Take the pledge to vote

There is No Actor Who Can Claim That All Their Films Are Doing Well, Says Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, which released on June 5.

IANS

Updated:June 14, 2019, 9:30 AM IST
There is No Actor Who Can Claim That All Their Films Are Doing Well, Says Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif (Image: Yogen Shah)
Bharat actress Katrina Kaif believes in being detached from the end result and to keep working on her craft to be better with every film.

"If I am too attached to the end result, the focus is not on the process. If the focus is not on the process, the end result cannot be achieved. Of course, praises make me feel good and criticism pinches, but that law cannot be changed," she said.

After last year's Zero in which her work was applauded, Katrina’s latest release Bharat has also elicited a positive word for her acting skills. Talking about the new phase of her career where she is doing the balancing act of keeping everyone—audience and critics—happy, Katrina said, "I have been hearing this for some time, especially during the promotion of Bharat. Thus, I went online and looked at the reviews of my initial days.

“I actually got some positive reviews for films like Namastey London, New York and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. In between some films didn't do well, which made people start talking about that bad phase."

"That's when I realised I have to continuously do well to maintain that good phase. Of course, there will be bad phases and that are only natural. There is no actor who can claim that all his/her films are doing well. It comes for everyone, we all have our highs and lows,” she said.

"When we have lows, they stick for a while. When we have highs, they stick for a while too. In lows, I have to have the tough skin, introspect what am I doing, how to make it better. When the great phase comes, people acknowledge my performance. Then also I have to see what have I done right, without getting too attached to the end result," she added.

