There Is No Formula For Successful Pan-India Film, Says Rishab Shetty AT IFFI Goa

Rishab Shetty recently walked the red carpet at the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. During a session at the event, the Kantara actor-director-producer — whose film has created box-office records — shared that there was no formula for making a successful pan-India film. He said, “I believe that the more local and more rooted a story is, the more universal appeal it has.”

He further stated that a film’s emotion breaks all the language barriers. He also said he will dub his film Kantara in other languages. After its huge success in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, he is also thinking of dubbing it into foreign languages.

He shared that the viewers got connected with the content (of Kantara). The story, which primarily revolves around the man-nature conflict, is about the director’s village — and the character of Shiva, as well as other people he has known. He even cast his village people as characters in the film to make it more relatable for the audience.

The decision to play the lead character himself was a foregone conclusion. As his earlier films, especially Bell Bottom, had portrayed him as a comedian, so he wanted to explore the angry man side within him.

When further asked about Kantara’s massive success, he answered, “There is no definite technique.” He said that as we all are Indians, we have a similar belief system and India is an agricultural country, so people got more connected to this fact.

He also shared that when he sat down to write the story, it flowed organically. But he believes the biggest takeaway from films is the climax. And the sound of the scintillating 30-minute climax of Kantara is resounding in the hearts of audiences, as is evident in the robust reception its presence continues to elicit.

Overall, the movie Kantara has given Rishabh the biggest success of his career so far. It has yet again strengthened the belief that local content has global potential.

Kantara has witnessed many releases; first in Kannada in September, followed by Hindi on October 14, and then in Tamil as well as Telugu on October 15. The movie is now available on OTT (Amazon Prime Video).

