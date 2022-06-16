‘There Is No Hindi Film, Tamil Film, Telugu Film, There are Indian Films’: Brahmastra Star Alia Bhatt

On Wednesday, the trailer of the Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra took fans on a magical journey. Ayan Mukerji’s directorial will be released in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The 29-year-old actress who promoted the movie’s poster launch in March recently shared her thoughts on the pan-India release.

In a conversation with Kaushik Rajaraman on DT Next, Alia said that ultimately the movie evokes the emotion that is “pan India.” The actress added that a film might be made at any scale or a huge spectacle, but that at the end of the day, it is the emotion in the story that connects people. The makers of Brahmastra have collaborated with some big stars from the Tollywood industry including Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Even Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli joined the Brahmastra promotions in the South.

Sharing her take on multi-lingual movies, Alia said that there is no Hindi film, Tamil film, or Telugu film, instead, there are just Indian films. She added, “There has to be that feeling, and we need to just give you that, to your audience, to the people that this is a film for you. It’s ‘s for everyone. Because it genuinely is. Sometimes there is a feeling that’s not for you, but that’s not true.

For those unaware, Alia even learnt Telugu for SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The actress starred along with Ram Charan and NTR Jr in the film.

Coming back to Brahmastra, Alia will be seen essaying the role of Isha in the first part of the mythological fantasy drama. Whereas Ranbir Kapoor will be playing Shiva, the protagonist who is blessed with some supernatural powers. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in crucial roles. After several delays since 2020, the movie will be released on September 9.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.