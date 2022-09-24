There Is No Point In Reading The Reviews: Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is basking in the success of Brahmastra. Though the film is receiving mixed reviews, it has crossed over 300 crores at the box office. Alia recently made a statement on the review of their latest film which has become a topic of discussion.

Talking about this, Alia said, “I don’t read the reviews. Despite the movie receiving some favourable reviews. Even if it’s terrible, it cannot be read. There is no point in reading reviews. Every person has his way of thinking. After the release of the film, its buzz will tell whether it will be a hit or not.”

Alia said that she takes her feedback from people. She just tries to understand what worked and what didn’t. She further added, “Karan Johar likes to read movie reviews. And he thinks that attention should be only paid to the good things. Because if someone writes a review, it means he is expressing his honest opinion.”

The movie, which is in its third week of distribution, was able to achieve close to 85% occupancy on Friday by taking advantage of lower ticket pricing on September 23rd, National Cinema Day. In more than 4000 theatres nationwide, tickets were available for Rs 75. Hungama claims that Brahmastra made between Rs. 9.75 and Rs. 11 crores on Friday. According to reports, over 16 lakh people saw the movie in theatres.

Brahmastra’s consistent box office performance has continued with the most recent collection. The movie’s popularity is likely to decline over the next several days as a result of theatres going back to their original ticket prices.

Brahmastra eventually opened in theatres after more than four years of production on a hefty budget of more than Rs 400 crore. The Hussain Dalal and Ayan Mukerji co-written film feature a large celebrity cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Shah Rukh Khan also makes a cameo appearance in the movie.

