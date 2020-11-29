There Is No Shortcut In Writing Films: Director Anees Bazmee

Mumbai: From playing the younger version of Shatrughan Sinha’s character in 1981’s “Naseeb” to becoming a writer-director famous for comedy capers like “No Entry” and “Welcome”, Anees Bazmee says his 42 year-long career in the film industry has taught him the most important lesson in life: shortcuts never work. Born in a remote town of Modasa in Gujarat to poet Abdul Hameed ‘Nerang’ Bazmee and Khatoon Begum, a homemaker, the 58-year-old director said he developed a penchant for writing from his father. “Writing was something I enjoyed, maybe because of my father as he was a poet. When I was in the fifth grade, he made me translate his poetry from Gujarati to Urdu,” Bazmee recalled.

While poetry earned his father love and respect, there was not much money, the director said, adding he entered the film industry as a child artiste at the age of 13 to earn a decent living for his family. Bazmee also starred in the 1977 comedy “Kitaab”, directed by Gulzar, and 1979 horror film “Bhayaanak”, featuring Mithun Chakraborty, but acting was never his goal. he turned 17, Bazmee was learning the ropes of filmmaking from legendary actor-director Raj Kapoor on “Prem Rog” as an assistant director on the 1978 film, starring Padmini Kolhapure and Rishi Kapoor. “It has been 42 years since I started working in the industry. This includes my work as a writer, in the art department, editing, sound, etc. I also did ghost writing for 30 to 35 scripts.

“I did so because I wasn’t financially stable then. Once these films started doing well, I gained confidence to write a film and officially the first film I wrote was ‘Swarg’ in 1990. The next nine movies were golden jubilee. Then direction happened,” the director told .