There's Nothing Vulgar About It, Says Tarun Tahiliani Who Designed Priyanka Chopra's Blouse-less Saree

Designer Tarun Tahiliani has defended Priyanka Chopra over the backlash she received for a magazine cover recently.

Earlier this week, Priyanka posed for the very first cover of InStyle (US) wearing a champagne-coloured blouse-less saree, and while some praised her, others accused her of cultural appropriation and exploiting her own background.

Priyanka's saree for the cover was designed by Tarun and features hand-embroidered detail and Swarovski crystals.

Now, in a recent interaction with Mid-day, Tarun has come out in Priyanka's support and said he found "nothing vulgar" about the saree, as is being claimed by online haters.

"In fact, not using a choli makes it a global statement. The transition from alluring Indian beauty to this modern goddess for a mainstream fashion cover only speaks of her (Priyanka) versatility. She is truly a modern Indian icon,” Tarun said.

Speaking to InStyle in an accompanying interview, Priyanka explained that sarees are one of her favourite pieces of clothing but the majority of the ones she sees in her daily life are a far cry from the garments she grew up seeing.

“My problem is when it comes to Indian fashion, there are always these shiny, sequined, over-the-top Christmas-tree outfits,” she said. “Those are not the saris I wear. I grew up with my mother wearing saris to the hospital, as a doctor. She'd wear these beautiful ones made of French chiffon.

“And the nape of her neck would smell like Dior’s Poison. That, to me, was a modern woman. And that’s what I want to show the world. Indian designers make such incredible clothes that are inspired from beautiful embroidery and patterns."

Priyanka had also shared a series of pictures and videos of herself in the saree to Instagram. In the image’s caption, she talked about the power of wearing the garment and explained how it embodies both “elegance” and “femininity”.

The Instagram post garnered more than 1.2 million likes and thousands of comments from fans, including one from her husband, Nick Jonas, who posted a series of flame and love-heart-eye emojis.

Follow @News18Movies for more