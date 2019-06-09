Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

There's Nothing Vulgar About It, Says Tarun Tahiliani Who Designed Priyanka Chopra's Blouse-less Saree

Earlier this week, Priyanka Chopra posed for the very first cover of InStyle (US) wearing a champagne-coloured blouse-less saree, and while some praised her, others accused her of cultural appropriation.

News18.com

Updated:June 9, 2019, 11:09 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
There's Nothing Vulgar About It, Says Tarun Tahiliani Who Designed Priyanka Chopra's Blouse-less Saree
Credits: Priyanka Chopra | @glamouralertofficial / Instagram.
Loading...

Designer Tarun Tahiliani has defended Priyanka Chopra over the backlash she received for a magazine cover recently.

Earlier this week, Priyanka posed for the very first cover of InStyle (US) wearing a champagne-coloured blouse-less saree, and while some praised her, others accused her of cultural appropriation and exploiting her own background.

Priyanka's saree for the cover was designed by Tarun and features hand-embroidered detail and Swarovski crystals.

Now, in a recent interaction with Mid-day, Tarun has come out in Priyanka's support and said he found "nothing vulgar" about the saree, as is being claimed by online haters.

"In fact, not using a choli makes it a global statement. The transition from alluring Indian beauty to this modern goddess for a mainstream fashion cover only speaks of her (Priyanka) versatility. She is truly a modern Indian icon,” Tarun said.

Speaking to InStyle in an accompanying interview, Priyanka explained that sarees are one of her favourite pieces of clothing but the majority of the ones she sees in her daily life are a far cry from the garments she grew up seeing.

“My problem is when it comes to Indian fashion, there are always these shiny, sequined, over-the-top Christmas-tree outfits,” she said. “Those are not the saris I wear. I grew up with my mother wearing saris to the hospital, as a doctor. She'd wear these beautiful ones made of French chiffon.

“And the nape of her neck would smell like Dior’s Poison. That, to me, was a modern woman. And that’s what I want to show the world. Indian designers make such incredible clothes that are inspired from beautiful embroidery and patterns."

Priyanka had also shared a series of pictures and videos of herself in the saree to Instagram. In the image’s caption, she talked about the power of wearing the garment and explained how it embodies both “elegance” and “femininity”.

The Instagram post garnered more than 1.2 million likes and thousands of comments from fans, including one from her husband, Nick Jonas, who posted a series of flame and love-heart-eye emojis.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram